Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $39.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Akero Therapeutics traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 166345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.
Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter.
Akero Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
