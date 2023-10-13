Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Up to $11.51

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $11.92. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 481,714 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

