Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.35.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $170.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

