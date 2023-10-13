Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.28.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

