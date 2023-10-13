Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Alphatec Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ATEC opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.32. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $771,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at $70,885,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $137,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,829.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $771,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at $70,885,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

See Also

