Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 98500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Amarc Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.