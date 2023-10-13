Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.01

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.01 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 93.01 ($1.14), with a volume of 3652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.14).

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.55. The stock has a market cap of £140.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Amati AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,794.87%.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Further Reading

