Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.29. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 87,760 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 751,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $6,941,392.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,465,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,864,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

