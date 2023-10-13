American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Update

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDSI opened at $50.15 on Friday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 624.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 131,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.