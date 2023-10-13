American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Update

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SDSI opened at $50.15 on Friday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
