American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Bank of America

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.03.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.