American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.70. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

