American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.70. The company has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.