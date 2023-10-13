American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 190.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 642,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

