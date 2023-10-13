American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

American Express stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.