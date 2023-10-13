American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American International Group worth $42,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 539,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,552. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.