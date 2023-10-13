American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $50,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

American Tower Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE AMT traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $167.09. The stock had a trading volume of 139,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,159. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

