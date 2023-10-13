American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $208.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.88.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

