American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $164.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.65. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.