American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $20,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AWK traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $118.03. 256,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.39 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

