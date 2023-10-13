Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABCB opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 280,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 88,688 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 181,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

