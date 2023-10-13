Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $285.04 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.54.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

