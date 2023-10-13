Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $39,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.04. 615,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,347. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.