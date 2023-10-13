Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the last few weeks:
- 10/13/2023 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/12/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $175.00.
- 10/11/2023 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/10/2023 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2023 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2023 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2023 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/26/2023 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/25/2023 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2023 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2023 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/7/2023 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/6/2023 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/30/2023 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/24/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2023 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.