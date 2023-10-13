Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2023 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $175.00.

10/11/2023 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2023 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2023 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/24/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.