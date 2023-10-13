Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ashland (ASH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ashland (NYSE: ASH):

10/10/2023 – Ashland had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Ashland was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/5/2023 – Ashland is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Ashland had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $114.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Ashland had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Ashland is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE ASH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.87. 13,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $76.32 and a one year high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ashland

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,139,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 33.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after acquiring an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

