Analysts Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) PT at $170.41

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.58. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

