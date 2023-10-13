Analysts Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target at $39.57

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.51.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

