Analyzing Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) & AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) and AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carvana and AutoCanada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Carvana alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 5 16 1 0 1.82 AutoCanada 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carvana currently has a consensus target price of $39.61, suggesting a potential upside of 16.95%. AutoCanada has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 133.00%. Given AutoCanada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoCanada is more favorable than Carvana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.7% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of AutoCanada shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Carvana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carvana and AutoCanada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -11.08% N/A -6.94% AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carvana and AutoCanada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $13.60 billion 0.47 -$1.59 billion ($12.34) -2.74 AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A $2.17 8.18

AutoCanada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carvana. Carvana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoCanada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AutoCanada beats Carvana on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services. It also arranges financing and insurance for vehicle purchases by its customers through third-party finance and insurance sources. The company sells its vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Porsche, and Honda brands. It operates franchised dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick in Canada, as well as in Illinois, the United States. The company also offers used vehicles online. AutoCanada Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.