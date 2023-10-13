Analyzing Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 186.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 EPR Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lument Finance Trust and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.56, suggesting a potential upside of 23.20%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $48.81, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 15.90% 6.43% 1.05% EPR Properties 24.02% 6.51% 2.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $28.45 million 3.82 $9.86 million $0.15 13.87 EPR Properties $636.84 million 4.98 $176.23 million $1.87 22.51

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Lument Finance Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

