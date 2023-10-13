Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,651,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 960,834 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 522,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,645,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $1.77 on Friday. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $896.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

