Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

ANGPY opened at $6.19 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American Platinum from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Featured Stories

