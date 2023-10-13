AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.