Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $55.55 on Friday. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54.

Ansell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.982 per share. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

