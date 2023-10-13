Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HOUS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 109.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.