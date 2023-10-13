Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.50. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Anywhere Real Estate traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 119,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,475,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOUS

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $566.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.