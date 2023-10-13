Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 12.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $49.47. 1,750,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,796,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,945 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

