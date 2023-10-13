Apogee Opportunities (CVE:APE) Trading 8.3% Higher

Apogee Opportunities Inc. (CVE:APE – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 2,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Apogee Opportunities Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

Apogee Opportunities Company Profile

Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

