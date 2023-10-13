Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.04.

NYSE APO opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $332,126,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

