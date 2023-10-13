Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,770 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.58% of Appian worth $89,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $655,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $1,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $655,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 797,568 shares of company stock worth $33,460,255. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $54.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.94 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

