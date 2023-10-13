Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,684,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Appili Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Appili Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

