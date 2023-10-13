Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.