AptarGroup, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

ATR stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $133.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.15.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 791,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AptarGroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 649,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,104,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

