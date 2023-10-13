Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.38 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

