ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ARC Resources traded as high as C$22.09 and last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 683275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.81.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARX. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.9221902 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

