Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 271.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

