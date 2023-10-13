Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance

ARTH opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

