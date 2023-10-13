Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Cynthia Flanders Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia Flanders acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cynthia Flanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Cynthia Flanders bought 7,000 shares of Argan stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,160.00.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $614.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Argan by 8.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $697,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $536,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

