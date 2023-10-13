Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,130,600 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 27,042,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.9 days.

Argonaut Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

ARNGF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

