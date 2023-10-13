Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $193.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,712 shares of company stock worth $29,565,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

