Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after buying an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

ANET traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.33 and a twelve month high of $198.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

