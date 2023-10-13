ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 62.11.

ARM Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ARM

ARM stock opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a 1 year low of 49.85 and a 1 year high of 69.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARM stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

